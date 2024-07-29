Chandrababu to review on transport dept. to discuss on Free Bus Travel for Women in AP

Live
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to hold a review meeting today focusing on the Transport Department and the state's Road Transport Corporation (RTC). A key agenda item will be the proposal for free bus travel for women, a program that has garnered attention in neighboring states.
Reports indicate that officials will evaluate the systems already in place in Telangana and Karnataka, where similar initiatives have been successfully implemented. The financial implications of this proposal are substantial, with estimates suggesting a cost of approximately 250 crore rupees per month for the scheme.
In addition to the Pallvelugu, Ultra, and Express bus services currently operational, the Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly considering extending free bus travel to urban areas such as Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, as well as incorporating the Metro system into the initiative.