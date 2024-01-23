Live
Chandrababu to start exercise on selection of candidates, to hold meetings with leaders
Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu Naidu will be holding meeting with the party leader to focus on the selection of candidates for the upcoming elections.
The TDP chief has reportedly postponed the Ra Kadali Ra program to start the exercise on selection of candidates and is likely to meet Robin Sharma team and Prashant Kishore.
Naidu is likely to release candidates list with 70 candidates including 15 people from the Janasena and would hold a meeting in Amaravati from 29th of this month to 2nd February wherein around 8 to 10 MLAs from YCP would join in TDP. Chandrababu will visit Delhi on 27 and 28.
