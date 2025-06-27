Chandrababu to tour Vijayawada, Guntur and Palnadu districts today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu undertook a busy schedule on Friday, engaging in important programmes across three districts. His day began at 10.30 am at the GFST Tourism Conclave, held at the Murali Fortune Hotel in Vijayawada. During this event, the Chief Minister addressed officials and industry representatives, discussing strategies for enhancing the tourism sector in the state.

Following this, at 2.45 pm, Naidu travelled to Guntur to participate in the 'Artificial Intelligence for AP Police Hackathon 2025' programme hosted at RVR and JC College at 3 pm. His focus during this programme was on incorporating artificial intelligence into the operational framework of the state police.

Later, the Chief Minister visited Kondaveedu village in Edlapadu mandal in Palnadu district, where he inaugurated the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant. He evaluated the processes involved in generating electricity from municipal waste and convened a review meeting with officials to discuss further developments.

Naidu's day concluded as he returned to his residence in Undavalli at 5.45 pm. His engagements highlighted significant advancements in the tourism, technology, and energy sectors within Andhra Pradesh.