Chandrababu to visit Anakapalli and vizag today, Vizianagaram tour cancelled

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Uttarandhra has undergone notable changes as his schedule for Vizianagaram has been canceled due to the MLC election. Consequently, the pothole filling initiative, originally planned for Vizianagaram, has been shifted to Anakapalli district.

The Chief Minister will now travel directly from Srikakulam to the Admin Building of Laurus Pharma Company located in Paravada Pharma City. During this visit, he is expected to engage in a review session and participate in a photo exhibition with company officials.

Following this event, CM Naidu will head to Vennela Palem village to oversee the pothole filling program. Additionally, he will make a stop at Rushikonda to inspect the controversial tourism projects initiated by the previous government. These projects, which have a substantial investment of approximately 500 crore rupees, have been under scrutiny, and there are indications that a significant decision regarding these buildings will be made at the Chief Minister's level.

The agenda for the day also includes a review meeting at the district collector's office, where CM Naidu is set to discuss the effectiveness of the first 100 days of his government and outline development plans for Visakhapatnam. Key projects on the review list include the construction of elevated corridors, the Vizag Metro, the proposed steel plant near Nakkapally, and initiatives related to Vizag IT. This visit reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to infrastructure development and improvement in the region.