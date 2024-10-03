Chandrababu to Visit Delhi on October 7, to meet PM Modi and Union Ministers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to travel to Delhi on the 7th of this month for a series of important meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various Union Ministers. The discussions are expected to focus on requesting central assistance for the development of Amaravati, the state's proposed capital, along with other pressing state matters.

In addition to meeting with the Prime Minister, Naidu will engage in discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to address key issues affecting the state.



This visit is seen as a significant opportunity for the Chief Minister to advocate for the needs of Andhra Pradesh and strengthen collaboration with the central government.

Details regarding the exact agenda and topics to be discussed will emerge as the date approaches, but Naidu's advocacy for Amaravati's development remains a priority in his discussions.