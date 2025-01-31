Chandrababu to Visit Penugonda for Kanyaka Parameswari Ammavari Commemoration

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Penugonda in the West Godavari district today to participate in special rituals commemorating the self-sacrifice day of Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Ammavari. Accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari, the Chief Minister will perform special pujas at the revered Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple and present silk clothes on behalf of the state government.

In light of the visit, the temple has been elaborately decorated to welcome the dignitaries. Authorities have also implemented extensive security measures to ensure a smooth visit, with various department officials finalising all necessary arrangements.

The detailed schedule for the Chief Minister's visit is as follows:

10:30 AM: Departure from residence in Undavalli by helicopter.

11:05 AM: Arrival at the helipad in Penugonda AMC.

11:05 AM - 11:10 AM: Interaction with the public at the helipad.

11:15 AM: Arrival at Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple by road.

11:15 AM - 11:45 AM: Stay at Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple.

11:50 AM: Arrival at Vasavi Dham.

12:15 PM: Departure from Vasavi Dham to the helipad.

12:20 PM: Departure for Undavalli by helicopter.