Chandrababu took a dig at Police Department, says he won't leave anyone after coming to power

Former chief minister Chandrababu alleged that the govt filing false atrocity cases on TDP leaders. He accused the Jagan's govt for sending 130 TDP out of Atmakur. TDP activists are furious that the police are brutally harassing them. Naidu met with the TDP leaders and activists in his three-day tour in Anantapur.

Speaking on the occasion, he said 40 cases were filed on TDP leaders in the district. We have filed a private case against the CI Bhaktvatsala Reddy who resorted to file wrong cases.

Chandrababu urged the authorities to respect the law rather than yielding to government. He satiresd on police and govt saying there is a need to set up a rehabilitation center to address the people who are harassed by govt.

Chandrababu ensured that once TDP come back to power, the YSRCP leaders will have to pay the price with interest. "Despite the provocative comments, TDP is restraining from all provocations and police have to face severe consequences, " Naidu asserted.