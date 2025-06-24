Chandrababu urges ministers to address Telangana concerns over Polavaram-Banakacharla project

In a recent cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat, CM Chandrababu Naidu has called on ministers and leaders to address the concerns raised by Telangana regarding the Polavaram-Banakacharla connection project. Emphasising the project's role in managing floodwaters, he stated that Telangana has not incurred any losses due to the initiative.

The state cabinet approved a total of 42 agenda items during the meeting, after which political issues were deliberated. Naidu remarked, "Many projects have been undertaken in Telangana without the necessary permissions, yet no objections have been raised. All leaders must engage in dialogue about the Polavaram-Banakacharla connection project. It appears that some individuals in Telangana are voicing objections purely for political reasons."

He further asserted that the responsibility of clarifying the facts to the public rests with the state’s ministers and leaders.