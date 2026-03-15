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Chandrababu visits Kavuru Sambasiva Rao’s family, extends condolences

  • Created On:  15 March 2026 6:30 PM IST
Chandrababu visits Kavuru Sambasiva Rao’s family, extends condolences
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised former Union Minister Kavuru Sambasiva Rao, highlighting his integrity and honesty throughout his political career.

Chandrababu stated that Rao was a leader who remained committed to his principles, and his loss creates an irreparable void. The Chief Minister visited Rao's residence in Banjara Hills to offer his condolences and paid floral tributes to his portrait.

Former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also visited the family to express his sympathies.

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Chandrababu NaiduKavuru Sambasiva RaoCondolencesAndhra PradeshBanjara HillsBandaru Dattatreya
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