Chandrababu wishes people of Telugu Language Day, recalls Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy works

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his warm wishes to the Telugu community on the occasion of Telugu Language Day. This day marks the birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, a prominent advocate for writing in the common tongue.

In his message, Naidu highlighted Ramamurthy's significant contributions, stating that it is thanks to his efforts that many Telugu speakers can access a wide range of books and magazines in a language they understand. He expressed the collective indebtedness of the Telugu people to this great pioneer, urging everyone to remember the activist's aspirations on this special day.

Minister Nara Lokesh echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of the flourishing of the Telugu language. He commemorated Ramamurthy's legacy and the vital role he played in the development of Telugu, wishing the Telugu diaspora across the globe a joyous Telugu Language Day.