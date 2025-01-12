Chandrababu wishes youth on Vivekananda anniversary, promises job creating in 5 years

Live
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt greetings to the youth on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, urging them to actively participate in the reconstruction of the state and the fight against poverty.
During his address, CM Naidu emphasized the government's commitment to creating 20 lakh jobs for young people over the next five years. He highlighted initiatives aimed at empowering individuals to become entrepreneurs, with the goal of transforming every household into a center of economic activity.
In a groundbreaking move, Naidu announced that Andhra Pradesh is the first state in India to conduct a skill census, which aims to identify and enhance the skills of the youth in order to better align them with employment opportunities.
The Chief Minister's statements reflect a strong focus on youth engagement and economic development, laying out a vision for the future of Andhra Pradesh.