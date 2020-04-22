Chandrababu writes to CM YS Jagan, demands govt to pay full pension to govt pensioners

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu who has been criticising CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again come hard at govt on Wednesday this time over the issue of cut in pension to retired employees. He has made it clear that retired government employees should be paid a full pension. He wrote a letter to AP CM Jagan to this extent stating it was inappropriate to pay them half pension for the month of March. It has been criticized that it is not fair to cut the pension to retired employees who have served the government for a long time.

Chandrababu demanded the government to pay hundred per cent pension for them. "Since the pensioners are over 60 years of age, the medical expenses are higher due to the ailments that come with age. It is against this backdrop that all retired employees have to be given a full pension, " Naidu asserted.

The government have imposed cut in salaries to the employee due to reducing revenue and nationwide lockdown enforced by the central government in a bid to counter the coronavirus. In AP, 100 per cent of the salaries of all public figures, including CM, ministers, MLAs and MLCs have seen a cut. While, IAS, IPS and IFS officers salaries have been cut by 60 per cent and 50 per cent cut for the employees. CM Jagan then decided to give full pay to the medical and health department personnel and the police and the sanitation staff who were involved in the duties to fight coronavirus.

Earlier, Naidu expressed concern over the media representatives who perform duties in difficult situations and asked them to follow the UNICEF's guidelines for Prevention of COVID-19 and also made several suggestions on Twitter.