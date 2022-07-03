Chandrababu writes to DGP, alleges CID of filing false cases over social media posts

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the CID's harassment on the people who are posting on social media. He wrote a letter to the state DGP protesting the behavior of the CID officials in the matter and complained against them.



In his letter, Chandrababu alleged that Garlapati Venkateswara Rao and Mokarla Sambhasiva Rao were illegally detained and harassed by the CID police. Naidu alleged that the aforementioned two persons were harrassed in the midnight and broke the doors. "They entered the house illegally while the women were in the house and terrorized the family members," Naidu accused.

He criticized that it was atrocious to make them sit naked in the station for hours and alleged that there were no CCTV cameras in the interrogation room and the CID police acted contrary to the Supreme Court verdict during the arrest and interrogation.

The TDP chief said that the opposition was subjected to political harassment by the government with the help of some tainted officials. Chandrababu asked the DGP to take action against the CID officers involved in criminal conspiracies and stand by the victims. Chandrababu attached to the letter the videos related to the late night atrocities committed at the houses of Venkatesh and Sambhasiva Rao.