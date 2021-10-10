Chandrababu writes to YS Jagan, urges to restore air services from Kadapa airport

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu asked AP CM Jagan to take steps to restore air services from Kadapa airport to other places. He wrote a letter to the CM to this effect. "We have taken advantage of the central government's 'Udan' scheme under the TDP government to make aviation accessible to all," he said. Chandrababu reminded that during his government tenure, air services were established between Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. He said direct flights from Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Vijayawada, and Tirupati to Kadapa were also available.



Naidu further said that the people had to travel to Tirupati, Chennai, and Bangalore from Kadapa to fly to Hyderabad and Vijayawada, which is waste of time. "With this in view, the TDP government has introduced air services from Kadapa to various parts of the country in 2018. With this, the people of Kadapa, Nellore, and Anantapur districts have availed air services to Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada," he said.

At present, flights from Kadapa to other parts of the country have been suspended. In this context, Chandrababu appealed for the resumption of air services between Kadapa and other important cities. He asked the CM to take appropriate action in view of the difficulties faced by travelers in Kadapa and other places.