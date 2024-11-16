Chandrababu's Brother's health deteriorates, Lokesh heads to Hyderabad

Ram Murthy Naidu, brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is reportedly in critical condition after being treated for an unspecified illness at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad last week. Sources indicate that his health has worsened in recent days.

Ram Murthy Naidu served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Chandragiri constituency from 1994 to 1999, representing the Telugu Desam Party. His legacy continues through his son, Nara Rohit, a well-known Telugu film actor recognized for his roles in multiple successful films.

In light of his brother's deteriorating health, Minister Nara Lokesh left the Andhra Pradesh Assembly after receiving the news. He is heading to Hyderabad via Gannavaram Airport. Furthermore, there are indications that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu may also alter his travel plans to Delhi and return to Hyderabad to be with his family during this critical time.