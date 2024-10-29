Charmed by beauty of tribal art, Collector tries his hand at it

Parvathipuram: There is no denying the fact that district collector has many assignments, responsibilities and duties, with little time to spend with even family or friends. But Parvathipuram Manyam district collector A Shyam Prasad spares a few minutes for himself to learn new skills and acquire knowledge. He is very much interested in learning about the culture and heritage of the district in several aspects.

He contemplated the Swaccha Sundara Parvathipuram concept and wanted to make a decent district starting from its headquarters Parvathipuram.

In this task, he wanted to have the Savara paints in several pockets of the town especially the places which are seen as garbage dumps at present. The places are to be cleaned up, sanitised and will be changed into beautiful places, which can be utilised for functions and other occasions.

During his official visits in the tribal villages, Shyam Prasad noticed the walls with ethnic looks with Savara paints and was impressed by the art. He was fond of it and sought more information. He enquired with ITDA officials and came to know that Gowtham and Raju have expertise in the art and interacted with them. He expressed his interest in learning the art. They gave some tips and also some sketch boards for practice. With some leisure time available on Sundays and other days, for practice, he was seen practising the art on the board at his camp office on Sunday.

When asked about his interest in the tribal art, the collector said that the area has a rich culture and heritage. The Savara art depicts the lifestyle of the tribals and each and every point of the art touches the their life. “We have already established an art gallery in the collectorate to showcase the tribal art. We are going to expand the visibility of this art on a large scale as part of Sundara Parvathipuram,” he said.