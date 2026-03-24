Chemists asked to adhere to legal norms

Anantapur: An awareness programme on narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances was conducted for medical shop owners and pharmacists at JNTU Auditorium here on Monday under the chairmanship of district SP P Jagadeesh.

Addressing the session virtually, EAGLE wing IGP AK Ravikrishna highlighted the State’s intensified drive against drug abuse under ‘Operation Garuda’, launched on the DGP’s directions. He said strict surveillance and surprise inspections are being carried out across medical shops, warning of stringent action against the sale of Schedule-H, H1, and X drugs without prescriptions.

Expressing concern over rising drug abuse among youth, including substances like cocaine, sedatives, alprazolam, and amphetamines, the IGP urged chemists to strictly adhere to legal norms and play a key role in safeguarding society.

He also appealed to the public to report drug-related information through the EAGLE toll-free number 1972, assuring confidentiality.

SP Jagadeesh stressed that drug abuse poses serious threats not only to individuals but also to families and society.

He warned that violations, including illegal sale and transport of narcotic substances, would attract stringent legal action.