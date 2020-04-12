Chewing and Spitting of tobacco products in AP is a punishable offence

Amaravati: Chewing and spitting of tobacco products in the public places and on the roads will be a punishable offence in Andhra Pradesh from now onwards.

The State government issued initiated preventive measures to prohibit the use and spitting of chewing smokeless tobacco products in public area on Sunday, on the directions of the Secretary Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, (Tobacco Control Division) Government of India.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Department of Health Research issued an appeal to the general public "Not to consume and spit smokeless tobacco in public".

The ICMR further explained that, Chewing smokeless tobacco products, paan-masala, and areca nut (supaari) increases the production of saliva followed by a very strong urge to spit. Spitting in public places will enhance the spread of the Covid19.

In view of the increasing danger of Covid19 pandemic, ICMR appealed the general public to refrain from consuming the smoke-less tobacco products and spitting in public places during the Covid-19 epidemic, explained KS Jawahar Reddy, in the GO RT No 237 issued on Sunday.

He stated that the violation of these orders attracts punishment under provisions of Indian Penal Code 1860 and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).