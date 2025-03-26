Live
Chief Minister Calls for Inquiry into Pastor Praveen Pagadala's Suspicious Death
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed profound sorrow over the untimely death of Pastor Praveen Pagadala, who died under suspicious circumstances while traveling to Rajahmundry to attend Christian meetings in Chagallu. In light of the incident, the Chief Minister has ordered a comprehensive inquiry to investigate all aspects surrounding the pastor's death.
The Chief Minister spoke directly with Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta regarding the matter, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. Preliminary investigations by the police have categorized the incident as a road accident; however, concerns have been raised by various associations regarding the circumstances of the pastor's demise.
Minister Lokesh has also conveyed his condolences, expressing that the sudden loss of Pastor Praveen has deeply shocked him. He has extended his prayers for the pastor’s soul and offered heartfelt sympathy to his family members. In light of the doubts expressed by different groups, Minister Lokesh assured that a full investigation will be conducted to clarify the facts surrounding Pastor Pagadala's death.
The police and state authorities are expected to take further steps to ensure a transparent investigation, addressing the community's concerns and honoring the memory of the late pastor.