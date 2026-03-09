Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu distributes pattadar passbooks at ‘Mee Bhoomi – Mee Hakku’ programme in Nandyal

Nandyal: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday visited Kothaburuzu village in Dhone mandal of Nandyal district to participate in the State government’s “Mee Bhoomi – Mee Hakku” (Your Land – Your Right) programme aimed at strengthening land ownership rights of farmers. The Chief Minister arrived at the Kothaburuzu helipad at around 12:10 pm and was accorded a warm welcome by ministers, public representatives and senior officials.

Among those who received the Chief Minister were district in-charge minister Payyavula Keshav, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq, Roads and Buildings Minister B. C. Janardhan Reddy, Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, Nandikotkur MLA Gitta Jayasurya, Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhara Reddy and Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy. Senior officials including Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and Special Chief Secretary G. Jayalakshmi, Additional CCLA J. Venkata Murali, District Collector G Raja Kumari , Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran and Joint Collector Kolla Batthula Karthik were also present.

Later, the Chief Minister participated in the “Mee Bhoomi – Mee Hakku” programme at Kothaburuzu, where he distributed Pattadar Passbooks to farmers. The initiative aims to strengthen farmers’ legal rights over their lands and ensure transparency in land records across the State. A large number of farmers, officials and local public representatives attended the programme.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inspected horticulture produce stalls set up at the venue. Officials explained that using fruit covers helps improve the quality of produce and fetch better market prices. Naidu examined fruits with and without protective covers and directed officials to create greater awareness among farmers on this practice. He also advised officials to promote high-value crop varieties in the district and take effective measures for groundwater conservation to support sustainable agriculture.