Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Meets Indian High Commissioner in Singapore
Singaporean Companies Express Interest in Investing in Andhra Pradesh
Singapore:Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized that Andhra Pradesh offers abundant opportunities for investment across multiple sectors, including ports and green energy. He noted that progressive policies are currently being implemented to facilitate investments from Singapore-based enterprises.
As part of his official visit to Singapore, CM Chandrababu Naidu met Shilpak Ambule, the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore. During the meeting, the High Commissioner highlighted the significant recognition and respect that the ‘CBN Brand’ commands within Singapore’s government and industrial sectors.
Ambule shared insights into Singapore’s achievements in diverse areas, its robust economic growth, and the effective public policies being implemented there. He also outlined the contributions and presence of the Indian community in Singapore.
He briefed CM Chandrababu Naidu on the strategies being adopted in Singapore across key sectors such as healthcare, green hydrogen, aviation, semiconductors, ports, and industrial development. He further emphasized the strong diplomatic and economic relationship between India and Singapore, noting that Singaporean firms are particularly interested in exploring investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.