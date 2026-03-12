  1. Home
Chief Minister Emphasises Proper Water Use and Investment Focus

  12 March 2026
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of using water wisely, stating it is essential that future generations are not burdened with problems. The second day of the Collectors' Conference commenced under his chairmanship at the Secretariat, where topics including investments, healthcare, welfare, revenue, education, and skill development were discussed.

The CM outlined district-wise investment opportunities and job creation prospects, emphasising the need to transform the state into an industrial hub. He urged officials to utilise available resources effectively and improve the ease of doing business.

Chandrababu criticised the previous YSRCP government for failing to attract investments and allowing existing companies to relocate. He warned that resources must be used efficiently to avoid waste.

In the afternoon, the CM will review law and order matters, with the DGP and district SPs attending the session.

Chandrababu Naidu Collectors’ Conferencewater conservation focusAndhra Pradesh investment and job creationease of doing business pushcriticism of previous YSRCP government
