Chief Minister giving equal priority to games and education: M P Avinash Reddy

Kadapa: Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has said that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving priority to the sports equally with education in the interest of digging talent in the youth.

Addressing after inaugurating 65th national girls softball tournament in Pulivendula on Monday the MP said in view of encouraging sports state government completed Integrated sports complex cost at Rs 17.50crores in Pulivendula town. He said the government is keen on constricting sports complexes in all Mandals very soon. He said that it is happy to perform national level sports first time in Pulivendula. He said players from 14 states participating in the event. OSD p. Anilkumar Reddy, STEP CEO C. Ramachandra Reddy and others were present.

