Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu Extends Women’s Day Greetings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has sent his greetings to women across the state on International Women’s Day. In a tweet on Twitter (X), he highlighted the government’s efforts to promote women’s dignity, safety, and freedom, emphasising the focus on transforming women into entrepreneurs.

Naidu praised ongoing initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment, including schemes like Thaliki Vandanam, Stree Shakti offering free RTC bus travel, Deepam-2 providing free gas cylinders, and NTR Bharosa, which offers pensions to widows. He also announced that 7,955 women have been appointed as teachers and 993 women as police constables through the Mega DSC recruitment drive.

The government is also implementing gratuity schemes for Anganwadi workers and ASHAs, with a target to create five lakh women entrepreneurs. Already, one lakh women have become micro and MSME entrepreneurs. Additionally, Naidu highlighted a free cervical cancer vaccination programme in collaboration with the central government, prioritising women’s health and safety.

He called for continued cooperation and partnership from women to achieve further progress in empowerment, respect, and safety for women across Andhra Pradesh.