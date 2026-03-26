Child marriage serious legal offence

Vissannapet (NTR district): “Childmarriages involve minors and attract stringent legal action under the POCSO Act. The consequences can follow individuals from womb to grave, and filing FIRs is essential to uphold the law,” warned KV Rama Krishnaiah, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Senior Civil Judge, while addressing a legal awareness programme held at Nutipadu village here on Tuesday.

The programme was organised by Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) in collaboration with DLSA, Machilipatnam, Krishna district, with a focus on highlighting the severe and far-reaching impact of child marriages on individuals, families, and society at large. Senior civil judge Rama Krishnaiah emphasised that child marriage is not merely a social issue but a serious legal offence, urging communities to remain vigilant and report such cases promptly.

Dr Keerthi, president of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, appealed to parents to prioritise their children’s education and future rather than resorting to early marriages. The awareness session saw participation from CDPO Krishna Kumari, Sarpanch P Vijaya Kumari, Sub-Inspector M Arjuna Raju of Visannapet, along with villagers, Self-Help Group (SHG) members, and ASHA workers.