Child prodigy Ivan steals spotlight at ‘Chaturanga-2026’

Vijayawada: The‘Chaturanga-2026’ NTR District Open Chess Tournament witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, with 148 players participating in the competition held on Sunday at the YES-J (Centre for Excellence) venue on the Andhra Loyola campus here.

Organised jointly by Youth Empowering Service–Jesuits (YES-J) and various chess associations, the tournament drew players of all age groups despite the scorching summer heat and the weekend holiday. A large number of parents also attended the event, encouraging young participants throughout the competition.

The highlight of the tournament was the remarkable performance of a child prodigy, Ivan, aged just 3 years and 11 months, who captivated everyone with his gameplay, focus, and keen interest in chess. His participation and composure at such a young age earned widespread appreciation from players, organisers, and spectators alike.

Cash prizes worth Rs 20,000 were awarded to winners who showcased exceptional talent during the event. Certificates were also distributed to all participants in recognition of their efforts.

Father Bala Bollineni, Founder-Director of YES-J, and Fr Dr B Joji Reddy, Director of Andhra Loyola Engineering College, attended the prize distribution ceremony as chief guests. Other dignitaries present included YES-J programmes coordinator Peter Parker and AP Chess Association Secretary Rajeev.

Speaking on the occasion, the guests highlighted the importance of games like chess in enhancing children’s concentration, analytical thinking, and decision-making abilities, encouraging more youngsters to take up the sport.