Children aged between 15-18 to be given jab from Jan 3-7

Kadapa: As part of curbing spread of Omicron threat, the new variant of coronavirus, Joint Collector Saikanth Varma has said the government would administer 1st dose of vaccine to children aged between 15-18 age group from January 3-7 in the district. In a press note released here on Thursday, he said the vaccine will be available at all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Urban Health Centres across the district.

As per government norms, he said the district has achieved 100 percent target regarding to vaccination of first dose to 22,69,626 people in the district.

He said that healthcare workers, frontline warriors and people who crossed 60 years and those who were completed 2 doses of vaccination, would be administered third dose (booster) from January 10.

He appealed to people to utilise the opportunity.