Chirala police arrest man for posing as IB officer and cheating to supply gold at cheap price

Chirala: The Chirala Town I police station CI Ambati Rajamohan announced in Chirala on Monday, that they have arrested a man who allegedly impersonated as an intelligence bureau officer and cheated gold merchants in the name of supplying gold biscuits at a cheaper price.

Paluvadi Raviteja of Bandavari Veedhi in Chirala convinced his family and friends that he is selected as an officer in the intelligence bureau for some time, and showed an air pistol as proof. He later informed his friends, relatives and known people that he has friends in the customs department, who can provide gold at a cheaper price. Meanwhile, he also prepared a person by the name of Madan at Tenali to purchase gold from the bullion market and pay a commission of Rs 3000 per one biscuit.

Raviteja collected money from the people known to him and paid Madan with the commission and offered the same to the people in Chirala for about Rs 10000 lesser than the market price. He took about Rs 3.50 crore from the people after repaying the gold and winning their trust and started to delay the payments. When the people who paid the money inquired, he escaped from the town.

Based on the complaint received from the locals, the Chirala police registered case number 306/2021 under sections 410 and 420 of IPC. The CI Rajamohan announced that they have arrested the accused, recovered Rs 9 lakh, cash, one I Phone, one dummy air pistol, Ford Eco Sports car, Activa two-wheeler, four bangles, two rings from him, while they also recovered Rs 15lakh from Madan, given as advance for gold. The CI announced that they have arrested the accused and will present him before the court. The Town I SI Nagasrinu and his staff also participated in the press meet.