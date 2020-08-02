Chirala Sub Inspector arrested over the death of youth in Prakasam

Chirala: The sub-inspector of Chirala of Prakasam district Vijay Kumar who was suspended has been arrested by the police over allegations that he attacked a Dalit youth for not wearing a mask on the 18th of last month. However, police said that the young man drank alcohol and jumped down from the police vehicle and hurt himself and pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

Guntur Additional SP Gangadhar who is investigating the death of the youth said that the sub-inspector Vijay Kumar was arrested amid the concerns raised by relatives of victims for the justice. On July 18, Rami Reddy, a constable, stopped Kiran Kumar and Abraham Shiny, who was coming on a bike, at a check post near Kothapeta panchayat in Vetapalam mandal of Prakasam district. They were questioned for not wearing the mask.

In that order, a quarrel took place between them. After that Kiran Kumar was allegedly beaten indiscriminately by II Town Sub Inspector Vijay Kumar and other police while Kiran declared dead at a private hospital in Guntur.