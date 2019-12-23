Chiranjeevi clarifies on the fake news circulated, says he is committed to his stand on three capitals

A fake announcement has gone viral on social media in the name of megastar Chiranjeevi. However, Chiranjeevi gave an explanation of this fake statement. The statement issued on Saturday was the only factual statement that upheld the three capitals, saying that it had nothing to do with the statement that is currently circulating on social media. He once again made it clear that he supported the Jagan decision of the three capitals.

The fake statement says, 'All the Andhra people, I am now out of politics. I have made no statement in favor of or against the creation of three capitals for the state of Andhra Pradesh. My aim is to make films and entertain audience."

Earlier on Saturday, Chiranjeevi said the all-round development of the state was possible only with the decentralized administration and power and endorsed the Sivaramakrishnan Committee and G N Rao committee recommendations.

However, Chiranjeevi said the government should take measures to resolve the issues of farmers of Amaravati who had given away their lands for the capital city.