Chiranjeevi ready to meet YS Jagan

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to attend a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. A bunch of Tollywood celebrities is also going to join Chiranjeevi in the meeting.

Chiranjeevi himself has taken the appointment to discuss the issues the film industry has been facing. It seems like they will be discussing the theatre occupancy issues, ticket rates issues, and also the problems of workers who are related to the film industry. It seems like the meeting will take place during the month-end. It is yet to be known which celebrities or movie industry persons are going to accompany Chiranjeevi during his visit to YS Jagan.



Megastar Chiranjeevi already met some celebrities to discuss the same on Monday evening. Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, Meher Ramesh, Nagarjuna, Supriya, Dhamu, Dil Raju, R Narayana Murthy and others were also present at the meeting.

