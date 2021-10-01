Chiranjeevi unveils Allu Ramalingaiah statue at Rajahmundry Homeopathic Medical College

Tollywood actor Megastar Chiranjeevi had toured Rajahmundry on Friday and has inaugurated a newly constructed building complex at Rajahmundry Homeopathic Medical College named after late Dr. Allu Ramalingaiah. Later, a bronze statue of Allu Ramalingaiah was unveiled by megastar. On this occasion, Chiranjeevi recalled his association with Rajahmundry and said that his film career started from here. Chiranjeevi recalled his relationship with Allu Ramalingaiah and stated that it is a teacher and student relationship.



Chiranjeevi reached Madhuravada Airport at 10.35 am and unveiled the idol at around noon. It is learned that during Chiranjeevi's tenure as Union Minister, he allocated Rs 2 crore for the new building of the Homeopathy College with the MP funds.

Later, Chiranjeevi had toured the hospital and addressed the gathering. He shared his memorable moments with Dr. Allu Ramalingaiah and stated him as forever student who always aspires to learn something or the other.

The inaugural event was attended by producer Allu Arvind, ministers and YSRCP leaders. Ministers Kannababu, Vishwarup, Venugopal Rao, MPs Pillu Subhash Chandrabose, and Margani Bharat along with several MLAs and YCP leaders were present at the unveiling of the Allu Ramalingaiah statue.