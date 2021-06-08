Chittoor: 12,000 houses to come up in Chittoor by 2023

Chittoor: Under YSR Jagananna Housing Colonies Scheme, 12,000 houses will be constructed with all basic amenities and the dream of poor to have their own house will become a reality by 2023, declared MLA A Srinivasulu.

Allocation of house sites for all the selected beneficiaries in the city has been completed and construction of houses would be commenced shortly for all the proposed houses under the scheme, he added.

Participating in a meet held at Thimmasamudram on Monday, he reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has committed to fulfill all the assurances and thrust has been laid on sanctioning of house sites and construction of houses for all eligible poor. He appealed to beneficiaries of scheme to take active part in making the programme a grand success.

Mayor N Amuda described the Scheme as a boon to all the poor. Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath declared that all the needs of housing colonies would be attended on priority basis.

Widening of roads, drilling of borewells, laying of electric lines, drinking water supply and others would be ensured in the colonies with the funds of Municipal Corporation. CHUDA Chairman N Purushottam Reddy and Marketing Committee chairman P Krishna Reddy were present.