Chittoor: 4 Sanjeevani vehicles allotted to conduct Covid tests instantly

Chittoor: In order to conduct the Covid-19 tests instantly, the APSRTC has allotted four Sanjeevani buses to Chittoor district, said N Bhaskar Reddy, Dy.Chief Traffic Manager, Chittoor. Out of the four vehicles, two will be placed in Chittoor and the other two in Tirupati.



Speaking to The Hans India here on Saturday, all the four Sanjeevani vehicles will be kept at the disposal of District Covid-19 nodal officer and the buses are equipped with the needful equipment. The results of the testing samples will be disclosed without any delay, he added.

Referring to the impact of Covid-19 after relaxing the lockdown, he said that the occupancy rate in the APSRTC buses has come down drastically. As against the earmarked revenue of Rs.2.0 cr. per month, the Chittoor Region has earned just Rs.30 lakhs only. The APSRTC corporation has been operating 450 services in the purview of 14 depots in which 20 super luxury services were confined for long routes. Passengers were still disinterred to travel in APSRTC buses due to the panic of Covid-19, he added.

He further said that the APSRTC has proposed to introduce Pradhan App in 19 depots in the state in which Chittoor and Alipiri depots in Chittoor district were included and the app is strictly meant for cashless transactions in the buses.