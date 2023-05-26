Chittoor: ‘All people’s issues resolved through Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ said K Narayana Swamy

Live
Chittoor : Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that several issues pertaining to people of Gangadhar Nellore Assembly constituency have been effectively resolved through Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he reiterated that all the legislators in the district were taking active part in the programme as per the instructions of the CM and making it a grand success. “It is unfortunate that opposition parties are intentionally making false and baseless allegations against the YSRCP government. But the CM is committed to develop all the sections irrespective of caste, creed, community and religion. No CM in the country has introduced such a large number of welfare schemes for poor except Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he lauded.
He exuded confidence that YSRCP would emerge victorious in the ensuing general elections with thumping majority and reiterated that former CM Chandrababu Naidu would face a humiliating defeat in Kuppam polls.