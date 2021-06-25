Chittoor: All white rationcard holders to be given houses says MLA A Srinivasulu

Chittoor: MLA A Srinivasulu said that all eligible beneficiaries having white rationcard will be provided houses under Jagananna Housing Colonies Scheme without any political, communal or regional affiliations.

Poverty would be the lone criteria for selecting the beneficiaries, he declared. Speaking to media at Municipal Meeting Hall on Thursday, he made it clear that all the engineering personnel of CMC should be geared up to intensify the construction activity of the houses in Jagananna Housing Colonies for which Municipal Commissioner and the respective corporators should play an active role.

He added special funds would be released for providing all amenities at Jagananna colonies. He declared that power connections would be given to all the beneficiaries at free of cost besides drilling borewells with immediate effect.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor N Amuda made it clear that the involvement and participation of the beneficiaries of Jagananna Housing Colonies would be the most important factor for making the scheme a success.

Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath said the grounding of houses in the said colonies would be commenced soon. He described the scheme as a boon to the poor and allocating houses sites would be a continuous programme.