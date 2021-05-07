Chittoor among top 15 Covid districts in country

Tirupati: Chittoor district got a dubious distinction in recording a huge spike in Covid cases. With the Covid-19 infections raging unabated, it found a place in the list of top 15 districts in the country showing continuous increase in the positive cases for two weeks.

The spread of coronavirus infections during the second wave was so rampant in the district that in 30 days in April it recorded 29,138 cases whereas it witnessed 39,326 cases during April 15 to May 7. It is significant to note that the district reached 40,000 cases in five months during the first wave.

As the cases started crossing the 2000 mark during May 1 to 7 the district reported as many as 16,115 cases and there seems to be no respite from the huge number of infections.

As Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency went to bypoll on April 17, it was significant to note that from April 15 to till now the least number of 860 daily cases were reported on April 26 while the highest number of 2,945 cases were reported on May 2.

Covid death toll was another factor that is causing concern as it already crossed 1,010 deaths so far. Though official statistics were showing more than five deaths daily, the unofficial deaths are said to be double than that.

Apart from the by-election, hectic rush of pilgrims was also considered another factor for the huge surge in the cases. Noticing the gravity of the situation, one after another the temples have announced restricted hours for pilgrims to enter into the temple with TTD also limited the special darshan tickets to 15,000 from May 1.

The officials have been citing the migrations from neighbouring Karnataka where total lockdown has been imposed. The people from western parts have been coming back to their native places in the district with which the positive cases are increasing in those western mandals.

On Friday also, Madanapalle reported 102 cases, Palamaneru 72, Thamballapalle 42, Mulakalacheruvu 25 among other mandals. Those mandals having borders with Tamil Nadu also witnessed a surge in Covid cases.

Amid the expectations that Covid-19 cases in all probability reach their peak in the next two weeks, the officials have been constantly ramping up the available infrastructure to extend best possible care to the patients. Collector M Hari Narayanan held a video conference on Friday with officials concerned and directed them on important issues such as getting the Covid testing results within 12 hours, monitoring the home quarantine patients, checking the stocks of Remdesivir and oxygen.