Chittoor: An elephant rescued from well

Chittoor: An elephant that fell in a dry well, was rescued by forest officials in Palamaner division on Thursday. According to sources, an elephant fell in a dry well accidentally while roaming in the isolated corn fields. It may be stated here that a herd of jumbos stormed into fields and destroying corn crop.

When the elephant was crying loudly, the nearby farmers have reached the spot and informed to the forest officials. Acting on the tip-off, M Sunil Kumar Reddy, Divisional Forest Officer, has deployed his force to rescue the elephan. With the help of the JCB machine, the elephant was brought out from the well and left into the forest, according to official sources.

