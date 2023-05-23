  • Menu
Chittoor: Joint Collector P Srinivasulu said receives 261 grievances in Chittoor
Joint Collector P Srinivasulu receiving petitions at Spandana held at the Collectorate in Chittoor on Monday

Highlights

Joint Collector P Srinivasulu said that 261 petitions were received in Spandana held on Monday.

Chittoor : Joint Collector P Srinivasulu said that 261 petitions were received in Spandana held on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that instructions were given to all the district officers to resolve Spandana grievances without any lapses.

District Revenue Officers N Rajasekhar, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.

Meanwhile SP Rishanth Reddy received 26 pleas whereas Chittoor Municipal Commissioner J Aruna received just 5 petitions in Spandana held in their respective offices.

