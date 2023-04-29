  • Menu
Chittoor: Kanipakam temple receives Hundi income of `91.26 lakh

EO Venkatesh overseeing the hundi offerings counting process at Kanipakam temple on Friday

Kanipakam temple Hundi counting was held on Friday. The Hundi collection for a period of 15 days was Rs 91,26,230, according to A Venkatesh, Executive Officer.

Speaking on the occasion, he said tight security was provided at the counting hall during the counting, following the instructions of the Endowments Commissioner.

Apart from cash of Rs 91.23 lakh, the temple also received 16 grams gold, 3.1 kg silver besides 1,268 US dollars, the EO said.

Temple Trust Board chairman A Mohan Reddy, temple AEOs Krishna Reddy, Ravindra Babu, Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Kodandapani and others were present.

