Chittoor: N Ramachandra Reddy said CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed for introducing many schemes for farmers' welfare

Chittoor : District Agriculture Advisory Committee (DAAC) Chairman N Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced several innovative schemes in agriculture front to promote farming as a business venture.

Presiding over the DAAC meet, Ramachandra Reddy said that consistent efforts would be made for increasing the farmers income through agriculture activity and added the committee has given clear cut directions to farmers to harvest mango and tomato crops as demand for them growing manifold with the establishment of manufacturing industries. Instructions were also given to Transco officials to replace the burnt transformers within 24 hours and ensure 9 hours uninterrupted power supply for farm operations, he added. Responding to the plea of ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu that wild elephants damaging the crops of farmers in western parts of district, he directed the authorities concerned to drive out the tuskers from the district into forests.

Joint Collector P Srinivasulu assured that groundnut seeds would be supplied to the farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams to meet the requirement of the ensuring kharif season. He said due steps should be taken for promoting millets cultivation in the district.

ZP Chairperson G Srinivasulu and District Agriculture Officer Murali Krishna were present.