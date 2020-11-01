Chittoor SEB busts liquor smuggling gang seizes Rs. 18.0 lakh worth alcohol

Chittoor,Special Enforcement Bureau headed by Risanth Reddy has cracked an Interstate Furious liquor Manufacturing gang on Sunday according to official reports. The police have arrested three accused seizing Rs. 18.0 lakhs worth of furious liquor besides an auto and a CPU.

The police have arrested three offenders like M. Mari Rajan the king pin of the gang, A. Kesava Murthy and Ramesh. Speaking to media men Risanth Reddy, ASP, SEB said that M. Rajan was a retired as defence officer living at Goa. He used to make furious liquor on Fake defence labels and used to supply to various cities in AP, Karnataka and Tamilnadu states.

The Chittoor SEB police have arrested Rajan and his two partners seizing 30 barrels of furious liquor containing 1500 white field Premium Brandy and Blue Dart Matured White Rum bottles worth Rs. 18.0 lakhs the ASP disclosed.