Chittoor: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Services services to women lauded

Chittoor: YSRCP MLA A Srinivasulu said that the services of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Services (SVIMS) Tirupati in providing healthcare to women patients are highly laudable. As a token of their service, the SVIMS has organised PINK BUS programme at Narasingarayanipalli village for screening cancer-related diseases for the women, he added. Dr Vengamma, Vice-Chancellor and Director has taken an initiative to organise a medical camp through PINK BUS scheme at N R Pet on Tuesday in which Chittoor MLA has participated as chief guest.



Speaking on the occasion, Chittoor MLA said that it was need of the hour for providing needful medical facilities to the rural population. In order to create awareness and ensure free treatment for women cancer patients, the SVIMS has taken a laudable initiative. Explaining the objective of SVIMS, it's director Dr Vengamma said that there was a proposal to conduct such cancer awareness and medical camps across the district.