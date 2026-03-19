CID arrests two accused in Madanapalle files burning case

Tirupati: The investigation into the sensational Madanapalle RDO office fire incident gathered momentum on Wednesday with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) arresting two key accused following the rejection of their bail pleas by the Supreme Court.

The arrested persons — Madhava Reddy and Muni Tukaram — have been named as A3 and A4 in the case. Police officials took them into custody at the Panapakam toll plaza in Chandragiri mandal, where they had reportedly halted for refreshments. They were later shifted to the CID office in Tirupati for questioning and further legal procedures.

The case pertains to the fire that broke out on July 21, 2024, at the Revenue Divisional Officer’s office in Madanapalle, leading to the destruction of several crucial revenue records. The burnt files reportedly included documents related to assigned lands, Section 22-A land records and mutation files, raising serious concerns across the State administration.

Investigators suspect the blaze was intentional rather than accidental, with allegations pointing towards the involvement of persons linked to former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. Muni Tukaram had earlier served as his personal assistant, while Madhava Reddy is considered a close associate.

Following the incident, disciplinary action was initiated against officials working at the RDO office. Senior assistants Goutham Tej and Hariprasad were suspended, and action was also taken against former RDO Murali, who was later arrested and released on bail. Goutham Tej too had been arrested earlier and secured bail after spending several months in custody.

According to investigators, Tukaram had reportedly travelled to the United States soon after the incident and remained out of reach for a considerable period. Madhava Reddy was earlier detained by CB-CID officials, but a court declined to grant remand due to insufficient evidence at the time.

Recently, both accused approached the Supreme Court seeking relief, but a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan rejected their bail petitions, paving the way for their arrest. CID officials said the investigation is continuing to establish the larger conspiracy behind the incident.