CID upskills officers to crack down on online betting

Mangalagiri: Advocate and public policy expert Rajaram Surianarayanan said effective enforcement of ban on illegal online gaming and betting requires a strong grasp of evolving legal frameworks, digital transaction trails and emerging technologies. He was addressing a workshop at the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) headquarters here on Thursday.

The workshop, focused on the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 and the AP Gaming (Amendment) Act, 2025, was attended by around 50 CID officers, ranging from inspectors to superintendents of police. It forms part of the CID’s ongoing efforts to strengthen professional skills and investigative capabilities in dealing with cyber-enabled betting offences.

During his session, advocate Rajaram elaborated on key aspects such as the legal framework governing online gaming and betting, enforcement practices, provisions under the Information Technology Act, crypto-related dimensions, and transaction pathways involved in crypto-betting. He also highlighted the importance of leveraging technical tools for modern enforcement, equipping officers with practical insights to tackle increasingly sophisticated illegal betting networks.

The programme was led by Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, director general of police, CID, who emphasised the need for continuous capacity building to effectively address the rapidly evolving challenges posed by betting-related offences and cybercrimes.

Several senior officers participated and guided the investigating officers, including R Gangadhar, (SP, administration and training) and others.

The initiative aimed at enhancing investigative efficiency, improving technological understanding, and strengthening enforcement strategies to combat illegal betting and associated cybercrimes more effectively.