CISF celebrates Raising Day at Tirupati airport

Tirupati: The 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was celebrated with enthusiasm at the CISF Unit Line, Aviation Security Group (ASG) Tirupati, on Tuesday. Tirupati Airport Director D Boominathan attended the programme as the chief guest.

Deputy Commandant Anurag Yadav, CASO, CISF Unit ASG Tirupati along with CISF personnel actively participated in the celebrations, showcasing their unity and commitment to duty. As part of the Raising Day celebrations, a blood donation camp was organised at the CISF unit line in association with Amara Hospital, Tirupati. CISF personnel, along with other participants, voluntarily donated blood, contributing to a noble social cause.

The programme highlighted the spirit of service, discipline, and dedication of the CISF towards the nation and society, reflecting the force’s continued commitment to public welfare beyond its security responsibilities.