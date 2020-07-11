CITU general body meet demands inclusion of GGH workers in APCOS

Kakinada: CITU city president Palivela Veerababu demanded that the state government include sanitation workers of Government General Hospital (GGH) under the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourcing Services (APCOS) to help them get salaries promptly.

He organized the union general body meeting at GGH here on Friday. He alleged that the GGH authorities have not been paying salaries to the sanitation workers before 10th of every month. There are a lot of problems in ESI and PF payments.

Later, the union leaders submitted a representation to the GGH Superintendent Dr M Raghavendra Rao.

CITU leaders J Seshu, S Vasu, VVN Kumar and others were present.