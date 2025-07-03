City athletes head to Sri Lanka

Visakhapatnam: Athletes from Visakhapatnam will participate in the 38th Sri Lanka International Masters Open Athletics Championships-2025 at the Mahindra Rajapaksa Stadium in Diyagama, Sri Lanka on July 5 and 6.

Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam (VAAV) president and India Masters Athletics Association secretary general Manga Varaprasad will be the India team manager.

VAAV treasurer M Rama Rao will assist the team and the athletics team leave for Sri Lanka from Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Ahead of their trip, the athletes were felicitated at the Muralinagar VAAV office here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, representatives of the VAAV opined that the athletes would win a number of medals in the event. VAAV co-ordinator Ch Srinivasa Raju, secretary LV Sudhakar and Walkers International Youth chairperson Vamsi Chinthalapati presented sports kits and attire to the athletes.