City police go tough against illegal sale of Chinese manja

Visakhapatnam: In a resolve to protect public safety, the city police carried out a special drive against the illegal sale, possession and use of Chinese (nylon or synthetic) manja in Visakhapatnam. Despite a ban on manja threads, several injuries and deaths continue to register in various places across the country. Earlier, an ex-serviceman was seriously injured at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam as he came in contact with a manja thread.

At Sangareddy district in Telangana, banned manja claimed the life of a man on Wednesday.

Based on the directions of City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi and as part of the coordinated operation, police personnel from all police stations across the city, along with the Task Force, conducted intensive checks and raids here on Wednesday.

During the drive, authorities seized approximately 650 spools of banned Chinese manja, which poses a serious threat to human lives, birds and animals. Police have registered cases against 11 vendors who were involved in the illegal trade and possession of the hazardous kite string.

Further investigations are underway to identify illegal trade and take action against those involved in them.

The city police have appealed to the public to cooperate in curbing the menace of Chinese manja. Citizens have been urged to immediately report any illegal sale or storage of the banned material by dialing 112 or City Police Commissioner’s personal number 7995095799 or by informing the nearest police station. Police officials have assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential. Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi emphasised that the enforcement drives are being conducted in the larger interest of public safety, especially in view of the Sankranti festival wherein the kite flying ritual is followed.

He appealed to people to celebrate the festival responsibly without causing risk to fellow humans or injuring birds and animals.

Reiterating the city police’s commitment, the Commissioner stated that strict action will continue against violators and urged the public to choose eco-friendly alternatives.