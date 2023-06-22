City youth's organs give a new lease of life to five persons

Visakhapatnam: A youth, who succumbed to serious head injuries, gave a new lease of life to five persons donating his organs in Visakhapatnam.



B Venkata Santosh Kumar (32), a resident of Arilova, worked as an AC mechanic.

On June 20, fell from the second floor accidentally and got serious head injuries while he was repairing an air conditioner in Kommadi.

He was immediately shifted to a corporate hospital in the city. Hospital doctors declared him brain dead due to massive bleeding in the brain.

The grieving family members decided to donate his organs to required patients. Later,

the body of Santosh Kumar was shifted to Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Hospital. The doctors collected two kidneys, liver and two eyes from Santosh Kumar's body and allotted them to five persons as per Jeevandan protocol.

State Coordinator of Jeevandan and Director of VIMS K Rambabu said family members of Santosh Kumar voluntarily came forward to donate the organs. He appreciated their kind gesture even in the moments of grief. The director of VIMS mentioned that about 2,800 people across the state are waiting for organs.